Analysts Set Expectations for Insulet Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Insulet Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PODD opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,742,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

