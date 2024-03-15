Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) PT at GBX 1,056.14

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.53).

FUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.34) to GBX 1,685 ($21.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 660 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.35) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.84), for a total value of £544,851.60 ($698,080.20). 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Future stock opened at GBX 575.50 ($7.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £662.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 691.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 773.85. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,193 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s payout ratio is currently 319.15%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

