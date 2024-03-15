Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $371.60

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $384.31 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $229.72 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.43 and its 200-day moving average is $327.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.