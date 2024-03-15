Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price at C$6.29

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$4.21 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.89 and a 1 year high of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.93.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

