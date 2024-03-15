Analyzing Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -15.94% 43.52% 17.65% E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88

Valuation & Earnings

E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.79 billion 0.06 -$285.00 million ($3.71) -0.40 E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.90 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.94

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide. The company also provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

