Analyzing Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) & Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Basic-Fit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -31.94% N/A -31.63% Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.80 billion 0.57 -$1.26 billion ($2.45) -1.78 Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Basic-Fit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Basic-Fit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peloton Interactive and Basic-Fit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 3 13 5 0 2.10 Basic-Fit 1 1 1 0 2.00

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.30%. Given Peloton Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Basic-Fit.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Basic-Fit on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Basic-Fit

(Get Free Report)

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.