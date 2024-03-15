Analyzing RealReal (REAL) & The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RealReal to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get RealReal alerts:

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -24.06% -45.95% -5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -1.87 RealReal Competitors $1.98 billion $32.10 million 8.44

This table compares RealReal and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RealReal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 115 500 420 4 2.30

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.02%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 8.35%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.