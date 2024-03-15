Analyzing Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smith Douglas Homes and Taylor Morrison Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Taylor Morrison Home 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus price target of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 13.56%. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus price target of $57.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home 10.37% 16.21% 9.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $925.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home $7.42 billion 0.81 $768.93 million $6.98 8.13

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. In addition, the company operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.