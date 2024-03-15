Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,121 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $553.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $563.69 and its 200-day moving average is $536.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. MSCI's quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

