Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,411 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $193.43 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.31.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

