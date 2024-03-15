Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $717,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $93.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

