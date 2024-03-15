Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $887,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average of $123.29. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

