Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,666,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

