Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,945 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.35 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.