Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

