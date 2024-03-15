Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,981 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

