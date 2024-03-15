Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,757 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 35.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,080,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 237.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

