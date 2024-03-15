Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after acquiring an additional 305,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

