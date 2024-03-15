Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

NOC stock opened at $461.03 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.24 and its 200-day moving average is $458.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

