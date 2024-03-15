Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the February 14th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

