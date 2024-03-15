ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.