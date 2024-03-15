Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Sheri Pearce Sells 16,394 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,095. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

