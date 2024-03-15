Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 626,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 934,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after buying an additional 201,824 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after buying an additional 2,016,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.