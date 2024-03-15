Apella Capital LLC Acquires 13,732 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 4,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,843. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $33.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

