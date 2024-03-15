Apella Capital LLC Buys 25,883 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter.

BSCT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.21. 39,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,029. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

