Apella Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.57. 33,018,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,436,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

