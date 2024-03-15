Apella Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 714,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

