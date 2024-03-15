Apella Capital LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 274,179 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.