Apella Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 252,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSDA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,568. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

