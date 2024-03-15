Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.06. 417,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,635. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $109.22.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

