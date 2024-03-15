Apella Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCP remained flat at $20.45 on Friday. 80,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,388. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

