Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $887.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,155,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,906,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $698.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.94 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

