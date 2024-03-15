Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,607.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 88,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $331.00. The company had a trading volume of 199,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,243. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $228.25 and a twelve month high of $337.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.