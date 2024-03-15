Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Nur Nicholson Sells 11,220 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Nur Nicholson sold 11,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $645,823.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,879.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nur Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Nur Nicholson sold 835 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $53,556.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. 180,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,612. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

