Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 1.1 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
