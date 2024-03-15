Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

