Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 340 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

VLO opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $161.10.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

