Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 713 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

VOX opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $129.71.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

