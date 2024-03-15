Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes $246,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,539,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $187.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.30 billion, a PE ratio of 359.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

