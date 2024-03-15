Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.11. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

