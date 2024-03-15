Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Purchases $50,009.40 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

APRE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 14,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

