Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Insider Sells $129,750.00 in Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

AQST stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

