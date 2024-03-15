Arcutis Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,020 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,141 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $10.58. 1,641,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,142. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

