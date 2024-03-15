Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,984 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,029,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

