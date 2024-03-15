Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.93 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $133.93 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00081756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

