Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Director Serafino Iacono Sells 61,000 Shares of Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Serafino Iacono sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$275,982.30.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter.
Aris Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.