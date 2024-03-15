Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Director Serafino Iacono Sells 61,000 Shares of Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Serafino Iacono sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$275,982.30.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter.

Aris Mining Company Profile

