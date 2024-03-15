ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.29

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.29 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 78480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

ASGN Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASGN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in ASGN by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 490,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile



ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

See Also

