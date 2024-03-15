Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 5,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($67.91) to GBX 5,100 ($65.34) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($87.12) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.88) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.72) to GBX 6,000 ($76.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,709.38 ($60.34).
Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
