Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Sunday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. TD Securities increased their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.23.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$29.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.68.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

