Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.37

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.34, with a volume of 697283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.20.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.